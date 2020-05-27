Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

In other Markel news, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $868.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $887.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,074.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

