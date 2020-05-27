First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,833 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in nVent Electric by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

