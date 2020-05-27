First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,570 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

