Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amdocs by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 685,656 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,657,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

