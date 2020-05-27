First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE CHCT opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $861.51 million, a PE ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.92%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

