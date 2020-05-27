Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $1,265,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,550 shares of company stock worth $31,090,969. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

