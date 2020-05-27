First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 966,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 63,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.