IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IDACORP by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 189,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE:IDA opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.