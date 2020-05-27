Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 121.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $6,094,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,966,433 shares of company stock worth $640,957,685 over the last quarter.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

