Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $232,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Radian Group stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

