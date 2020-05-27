Mackay Shields LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

HNGR stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $233.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

