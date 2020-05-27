Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $347,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares in the company, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,150 in the last ninety days.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

