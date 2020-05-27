Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of ROG opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Rogers news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rogers by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

