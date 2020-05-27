MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,406 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $127,452.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,819.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $381,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $362,330.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 345 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $10,011.90.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Karen Seaberg sold 115 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $9,913.00.

MGPI stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.73. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

