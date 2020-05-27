Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of DOCU opened at $128.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

