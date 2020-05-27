Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 920,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 163,001 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42,126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,368,527 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,366. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

