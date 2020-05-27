Mackay Shields LLC Sells 315,048 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315,048 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

