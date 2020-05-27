Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,985 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 183.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 66,689 shares worth $995,221. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

