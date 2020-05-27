Swiss National Bank Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

