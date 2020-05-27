PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $281.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $284.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $249.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

