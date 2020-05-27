Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2,591.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,356 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.