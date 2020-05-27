Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $36,929.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,104,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,121 shares of company stock worth $6,251,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.33. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $49.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

