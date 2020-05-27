IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

MNTA stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

