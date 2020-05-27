CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 6.1%

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.73, approximately 1,127,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 522,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

