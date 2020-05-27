IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,354 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 2,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

