IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $666.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

