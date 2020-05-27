IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

