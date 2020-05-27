IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. RMR Group Inc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

