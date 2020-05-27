IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

In related news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SJW opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

