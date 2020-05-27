13,175 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of SCU opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $658.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. TheStreet cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.