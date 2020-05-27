13,175 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SCU opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $658.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. TheStreet cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
