IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

