Aigen Investment Management LP Has $259,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 519.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $12,674,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 246,695 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 97.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 424,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lantheus by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $28,226.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,272 shares of company stock worth $632,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

LNTH stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

