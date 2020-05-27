IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,533,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,587,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $24,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zogenix by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 451,002 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.83. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

