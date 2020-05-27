MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

