PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,588,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after purchasing an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masimo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 262,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

MASI opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.35. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

