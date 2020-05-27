Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Hasbro stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

