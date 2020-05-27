PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

