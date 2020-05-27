Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV) Trading Down 3.8%

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

About Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV)

Seahawk Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the German Shepherd and Mystery, Touchdown, Xtra Point, Skyfall, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt region within the Abitibi sub-province, Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Seahawk Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seahawk Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,324 Shares of Ares Capital Co.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,324 Shares of Ares Capital Co.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Co.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Co.
Hasbro, Inc. Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Hasbro, Inc. Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Price Down 3.1%
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Price Down 3.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report