Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV) Trading Down 3.8%

Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

About Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV)

Seahawk Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the German Shepherd and Mystery, Touchdown, Xtra Point, Skyfall, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt region within the Abitibi sub-province, Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Seahawk Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seahawk Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.