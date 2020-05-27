Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 1.5%

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), approximately 423,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a market cap of $21.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.89.

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,324 Shares of Ares Capital Co.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,324 Shares of Ares Capital Co.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Co.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Masimo Co.
Hasbro, Inc. Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Hasbro, Inc. Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Price Down 3.1%
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Price Down 3.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report