Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of US Foods worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

