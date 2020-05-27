New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $539,182.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,752.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,365 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Freshpet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,181.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

