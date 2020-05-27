Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

