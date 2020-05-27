Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 18,844 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,460,221.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,976.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Corie S. Barry sold 19 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,274.52.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

