Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 5,582 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,952,636.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 371,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,001 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $15,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
