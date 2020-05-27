Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan Sells 5,582 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,952,636.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 371,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,001 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $15,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

