9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

