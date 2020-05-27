D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 15,632 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

