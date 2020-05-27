Insider Selling: Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

