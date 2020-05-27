StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $1,660,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,190,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $302,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $286.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

