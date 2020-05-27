Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

