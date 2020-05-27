Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

